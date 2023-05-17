Evanston’s Housing and Community Development Committee voted Tuesday night to recommend that the City Council increase the tax on demolishing residential buildings.

The tax is intended to fund affordable housing efforts by the city.

The fee for demolishing a single family detached home is now set at $15,000. But Community Development Director Sarah Flax said that, because of an inflation adjustment clause in the ordinance, it now actually stands at over $17,000.

The proposed ordinance would raise raise that fee to $20,000 and reset the clock on the inflation adjustments.

For multi-family buildings, the base tax, before the inflation adjustment, now is $15,000 or $5,000 for each unit, whichever is greater.

The new ordinance would increase that to $20,000 plus $4,000 for each additional unit between two and five, plus $7,500 for each additional unit beyond that.

That means the charge for tearing down a 12-unit building would rise from $60,000 to $92,300.

Demolition tax payments would be due at the time demolition permits are issued and are in addition to the demolition permit fee itself.

The amendment to the ordinance would maintain existing provisions that allow waiver of the fees for construction of affordable housing and exclude demolitions ordered by the city.

The increased taxes are unlikely to pay for much affordable housing.

The city’s 2023 budget indicates the demo tax raised $76,650 in 2020 and $15,453 in 2021. That suggests there were a total of six housing units demolished in that two-year period.

Most recent teardowns have occurred in the 6th and 7th wards, and the replacement homes have sold for well over $1 million.

The tax hike was recommended by the city’s Equity and Empowerment Commission and received a supporting referral last month from three council members, Bobby Burns (5th), Devon Reid (8th) and Juan Geracaris (9th).

Only one committee member raised any concerns about the proposal Tuesday night.

Hugo Rodriguez, a landlord, said that while he didn’t oppose the tax, the city should consider that a lot of the city’s housing stock is 100 or more years old and some of it needs to be demolished because of its poor condition.