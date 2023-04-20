While the Robert Crown Center has a large parking lot, sometimes it’s apparently not big enough.

Responding to constituent concerns, Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) has requested a study, about Crown events leading to parking on nearby neighborhood streets.

While the Crown building is in the 4th Ward, 9th Ward residential blocks are right across the street.

Geracaris tells Evanston Now that while neighbors receive alerts for city sponsored activities, there is no community notice for large, privately organized events that rent space at Crown, such as figure skating or hockey tournaments.

Those events-on-ice attract lots of out-of-town participants, parents and fans.

People who live near Crown, Geracaris says, are often “surprised by what’s going on,” when they discover cars “spilling into the neighborhoods” and parked in front of their houses.

The alder says “we need to figure out better ways to have large events without impacting the surrounding streets.”

One way might be to have shuttle buses running from downtown hotels, he says, where out of towers stay for events, instead of having a parade of cars descend on Crown.

At a minimum, Geracaris says, nearby residents should be notified of such major activities.

That is apparently coming. Ald. Jonathan Niuewsma (4th) tells Evanston Now that the Parks Department is “putting together an opt-in mail list for Crown neighbors so they can at least be informed when special events are happening.”

Beyond such notices, Geracaris also says the city needs to find out if people are parking at Crown overnight, and how many non-Evanstonians are using the lot, even if it’s just for big events.

Residency can be dertermined by using license plate readers to see if the vehicles have paid Evanston license fees.

It’s too soon to say whether this could lead to a non-resident parking fee, similar to what’s in effect at city beaches.

“I’m trying not to make an assumption,” Geraceris says.

“We need to wait for the data.” There’s no timetable at this point for completion of the study.

The Crown Center will likely be shifted soon from the 4th Ward to the 2nd, as part of upcoming redistricting.

Of course, while the ward map may change, the building itself is not moving, and so 9th Ward residents will still be right across Main Street.

While parking spillover is not a huge community issue, “5 on a scale of 1-10,” Geracaris says, “it’s still an annoyance,” and “something we can do better at.”