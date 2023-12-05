Although 85% of Evanston voters casting ballots in a referendum a year ago favored a switch to ranked-choice voting for local elections starting in 2025, it’s still not clear whether the new voting system will go into effect.

Interim Corporation Counsel Alex Ruggie told the City Council Rules Committee Monday night that the Cook County Clerk’s Office has raised questions about “the legality of ranked-choice voting” and how to move forward with the city’s plans.

She said the city’s law department is working with outside counsel from Ancel Glink to try to resolve the issues.

She said the county’s concerns include whether the state Board of Elections will approve the system and whether new voting machines required for the system can be obtained in time for the election. Daniel Biss.

Mayor Daniel Biss added that the city and the county clerk’s office are still “working toward an agreement” but that “they continue to have a few questions that are not worked out.”

“They’re turning over all of the stones to make sure there are no hidden traps,” he added.

The ranked-choice voting scheme was placed before the voters as a binding referendum through a City Council vote in July 2022.

The concerns about the fate of ranked-choice voting cooled some council members ardor for another proposal discussed Monday night — changing the local election rules to give voting rights to documented migrants who aren’t yet citizens.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said, “I think this is an idea worth considering, but now is not the right time.” Jonathan Nieuwsma.

“We don’t know at this point how many people would be impacted or how this would be administered and at what cost,” Nieuwsma added. “I’d like to come back and think about this after the next municipal election.”

The lead proponent of the immigrant voting proposal, Ald. Devon Reid (8th), said the city should move forward with the plan anyway.

“If it’s 200 members of the community, although, given the census it likely is more than that,” the city should adopt the enfranchisement measure, Reid said.

The proposal so far only mentions “documented immigrants” as being added to those eligible to vote.

It doesn’t clarify whether that would include only “permanent residents” or other categories of documented foreigners — including persons in the country on student visas, who make up 25% of the enrollment at Northwestern University.

Mayor Biss, who had joined Reid and Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) in sponsoring the idea at the Referrals Committee level, said, “I love this idea, but I’m profoundly concerned about the feasibility of doing it for 2025.”

He said time has essentially run out to get a referendum on the concept on the March 2024 ballot and if the referendum vote didn’t take place until November 2024, that would leave only a few months “to set up a whole new parallel voter registration system.”

“I don’t know what our path to having this happen in 2025 is,” the mayor added.

But Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said the city should at least move forward with “getting more information” about the proposal. That doesn’t necessarily mean the council “would put it on any ballot,” Burns added.

The proposal to continue to gather information about the non-citizen voting concept was approved 6-2, with Biss and Nieuwsma voting no.