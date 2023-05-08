A patient at Evanston Hospital checked out with a heart monitor still attached. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

2600 Ridge

A female patient who had not been authorized to check out left Evanston Hospital Saturday afternoon with a $6,000 heart monitor still attached.

2200 Oakton

Some tools were taken from the Home Depot in the 2200 block of Oakton Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Chicago

A backpack left unattended at a residence in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue was stolen between 12:30 p.m. and 5:42 p.m. Friday.

500 Sherman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2013 Toyota in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue between 6 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday.

800 Judson

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2017 Hyundai in the 800 block of Judson Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

1000 Dobson

A catalytic converter was taken from a 2011 Toyota in the 1000 block of Dobson Street around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

200 Elmwood

A catalytic converter was taken from a 2017 Hyundai in the 200 block of Elmwood Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

ARSON

1000 Grove

A 2000 Toyota caught fire in the 1000 block of Grove Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, damaging the gas tank and the trunk .

BATTERY

Church at Benson

Darren A. Lunford, 39, address unknown, was arrested at Church Street and Benson Avenue at 2:05 p.m. Saturday and charged with battery. He is due in court on June 6 at 9 a.m.

1881 Oak

Erin Lynn Tepper, 30, address unknown, was arrested at 1881 Oak Ave. at 1:19 a.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery. She is due in court on May 17 at 9:30 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2000 Pratt

A Jeep was found in the 2000 block of Pratt Court with a damaged bumper, as well as scrapes and dents, that occurred between noon on April 26 and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

300 Callan

A glass door was damaged at a residence in the 300 block of Callan Avenue between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

2015 Emerson

Donte Lamont Livingston, 41, of 3608 Douglas Ave. in Racine, Wisconsin, was arrested at 2015 Emerson St. at 7:14 p.m. Sunday and charged with trespassing at a residence.

ROBBERY

1200 Florence

Two men and a woman were robbed of their wallets and purses in the 1200 block of Florence Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday by a suspect who pointed a weapon at them and demanded their property.

SHOTS HEARD

Oak at Dempster

Gunshots were reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday at Oak Avenue and Dempster Street. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

1881 Oak

Ricardo A. Pinel Colindres, 58, of 702 Cobblestone Cricle, Glenview, was arrested at 1881 Oak Ave. at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and charged with driving under the influence. He is due in court on June 21 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

