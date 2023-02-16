Evanston Police say Main Street remains blocked between Michigan Avenue and Sheridan Road after an early morning traffic accident that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Police say the accident occurred about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. The elderly male pedestrian suffered a head injury and was transported by a Fire Department ambulance to St. Francis Hospital.

Police say the NORTAF Major Crash Assistance team has been called to the scene and drivers who use Main Street to get to Sheridan Road will need to find an alternate route, at least through the morning rush hour.