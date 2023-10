Police say an 80-year-old Evanston woman is in critical but stable condition at Evanston Hospital after she was struck by a car in the 2900 block of Central Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Central will be closed to traffic for several hours as their investigation of the accident continues. They suggest using Isabella or Lincoln for east-west travel in the area.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, is cooperating with police and shows no signs of impairment.