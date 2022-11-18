A vehicle that was hijacked on Howard Street was recovered an hour later by police who tracked the victim’s phone that was still inside the car. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

2300 Howard

A 30-year-old man entering Evanston’s Best Buy store in the 2300 block of Howard Street watched as his car was hijacked by subjects in a white SUV at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. An hour later, his 2017 Volkswagen was recovered in the 4400 block of N. Harding Avenue in Chicago when it was located by police, who were able to track the location of the victim’s cell phone that was still in the vehicle.

BURGLARY

1100 Monroe

Someone gained entrance to a residence in the 1100 block of Monroe Street by forcing open a window between 9:30 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported missing.

2300 Main

A burglar forced open the garage door of an auto shop in the 2300 block of Main Street around 5 a.m. Thursday and stole some keys inside.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1800 Cleveland

A pry tool was used to remove the headlight from a 2008 Volkswagen in the 1800 block of Cleveland Street between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

1700 Sherman

A street sign was damaged in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

1001 Davis

Henry L. Graham, 48, of 1566 Oak Ave., was arrested at 1001 Davis St. at 1:22 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal damage to property.

GRAFFITI

Mulford at Dodge

Graffiti was discovered on a street sign at Mulford Street and Dodge Avenue at 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

SHOTS HEARD

1900 Wesley

Gunshots were reported in the 1900 block of Wesley Avenue at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

2300 Main

A green 2022 Kia Telluride was stolen from an auto shop with keys taken from the premise around 5 a.m. Thursday.

1700 Oak

Personal items were taken from a residence in the 1700 block of Oak Avenue between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 2:47 p.m. Thursday.

2200 Ridge

An electric bicycle was stolen from a residence in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

313 Howard

Pedro Alejandro, 38, of 7355 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 313 Howard St. at 2:36 p.m. Thursday and charged with retail theft.

TRAFFIC

1731 Howard

Diego Gutierrez, 29, of 6419 N. Bell Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1731 Howard St. at 8:20 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

