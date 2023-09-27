Evanston Police say patron who briefly left a cell phone unattended Tuesday afternoon at the public library downtown lost it to a thief.

In other property crimes, police report shoplifting incidents at two drug stores, a grocery store and a convenience store as well as thefts of tools from an unlocked garage and a car. And a 2002 Ford was stolen from a yard in the 900 block of Grey Avenue.

The crime bulletin’s only arrest — a 66-year-old man taken into custody at home and charged with domestic battery.

Sep-27DRDownload

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *