Evanston Police say patron who briefly left a cell phone unattended Tuesday afternoon at the public library downtown lost it to a thief.

In other property crimes, police report shoplifting incidents at two drug stores, a grocery store and a convenience store as well as thefts of tools from an unlocked garage and a car. And a 2002 Ford was stolen from a yard in the 900 block of Grey Avenue.

The crime bulletin’s only arrest — a 66-year-old man taken into custody at home and charged with domestic battery.