Evanston police say a pickpocket managed to extract a wallet from a woman’s purse while it was hanging on the back of a restaurant chair Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue.

Shoplifters stole alcohol from the Jewel-Osco on Howard Street and food from the CVS in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue. And a burglar stole cigarettes from the Walgreens on Dodge Avenue.

Police also report six arrests, including one for battery and another for domestic battery.