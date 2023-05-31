Someone took a picnic table and a bistro chair from the yard of a residence in the 2100 block of Maple Avenue Monday night. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

2100 Maple

A picnic table and a bistro chair were removed from the yard of a residence in the 2100 block of Maple Avenue between 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

800 Davis

Consumable goods were taken from a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 800 block of Davis Street around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

1400 Darrow

Money was reported taken from the bedroom of a residence in the 1400 block of Darrow Avenue sometime Tuesday.

500 Howard

A 21-year-old man told police that someone removed a Samsung smartphone from his bag at a gas station in the 500 block of Howard Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

800 Davis

Two fire extinguishers were damaged at a parking garage in the 800 block of Davis Street between 8 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

OTHER

2037 Ashland

Antoine L. Wells, 20, of 8548 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, was arrested at 2037 Ashland Ave. at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

SHOTS HEARD

1700 Cleveland

Gunshots were reported in the 1700 block of Cleveland Street at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: