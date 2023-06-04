City Council members Monday will consider a plan that would have taxpayers spend nearly $150,000 on the next race for mayor.

The proposal, which sponsor Juan Geracaris (9th) calls the “Small Donor Matching System for Fair Elections” would create a fund of nearly $100,000 to be given to candidates and spend an additional $50,000 for staff in the city clerk’s office to administer the program.

The pool of funds available to candidates would be limited to one-fortieth of one percent of the city’s total budget. With a city budget of $397 million this year, that would work out to $99,250.

The program could radically shift how much money candidates have available. Qualified candidates would receive a $9 match from the taxpayers for every $1 they raised on their own.

Mayor Daniel Biss garnered 73% of the vote in 2021 to 18% for Lori Keenan and 9% for Sebastian Nalls.

On the way to his victory, Biss raised $145,000 in contributions to $12,000 for Keenan and $4,000 for Nalls from July 2020 through March 2021.

To see how the proposed new funding mechanism might alter a rerun in 2025, we had to make several assumptions.

These include that all candidates raised the initial 100 contributions of between $5 and $50 required to qualify for a match and that they had the same overall number of donors as in 2021.

The resulting calculation shows that in the hypothetical 2025 race, Biss would have slightly less money to spend than in 2021, while Keenan and Nalls would have several times more money.

Under this scenario the three candidate would qualify for nearly $186,000 in matching funds — but a candidate who had great success in early fundraising could get just over 80% of the $100,000 matching funds pool, leaving far less for the other contenders.

State Board of Elections reports show that in the last mayoral race, Biss had raised more than $108,000 by Dec. 31, while Keenan had raised just under $3,000 and Nalls had come up with less than $600.

So one certain impact of the ordinance would be to push candidates to raise more money early.

The ordinance has a variety of other provisions. It would bar participating candidates from accepting contributions from any entity that lobbies the city or does business exceeding $5,000 with the city or seeks zoning variances from the city for non-residential properties.

Candidates getting matching funds would also be barred from coordinating with any individual or independent expenditure committee in support of the candidate or in opposition to the candidate’s opponent.

And they would be barred from using more than $450 of their own or family funds to support their own campaign.

Candidates who thought they could raise more money from private sources would be free to not participate in the matching funds program — leaving more taxpayer money for the remaining contenders.

The staff memo from Deputy City Attorney Alexandra Ruggie accompanying the 16-page ordinance provides no information about how it was developed or what other communities may have already adopted a similar plan.

If you’re among the nearly three-fourths of voters in the mayoral election who backed the winner, you may be dismayed at the prospect of so much money going to candidates who had relatively little support.

On the other hand, if you believed the losers could have won if only they had more money to get their message out, the proposal may look appealing.

One thing its adoption would appear sure to do is let the small share of relatively well-to-do Evanstonians who make large contributions to mayoral campaigns spend their money somewhere else.

Proposed ordinance 56-O-23 is scheduled for a vote at the Council’s Rules Committee meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers.