“It’s only been a 40-year-plus battle.”

So said Timothy Schoolmaster, a retired Evanston police officer and head of the Police Pension Board.

That battle has been to stop underfunding the city’s public safety retirement funds, which, according to Schoolmaster, are $280 million below where they should be.

In a virtual 1st Ward meeting, Schoolmaster said, “Pensions are not sexy, not exciting,” but the money needs to be there for first responders who “put their lives on the line for you.”

On the firefighter side, Jack Mortell, retired fire captain and head of the Fire Pension Board, said, “The city failed to pay the full amount. It’s now come around and is biting all of us in the butt.”

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), who made fixing the pension mess a cornerstone of her council campaign, said she hopes City Council will approve a “full funding” resolution on Monday that was recommended last week by the city’s Finance and Budget Committee.

The city’s pension actuary firm, Foster and Foster, has estimated that closing the pension funding gap, assuming a 6.5% return on investments, will require spending about $6 million more per year on public safety pension fund contributions than the $25 million the city is contributing this year.

But the projections show that once the funding gap is closed the required contributions would drop to a total of less than $5 million a year by 2042.

Kelly said there is no intent to raise property taxes as part of pension reform.

“We don’t need to raise taxes for this,” she claimed.

Both Mortell and Schoolmaster thanked Kelly for working on an often thankless issue.

In an unrelated matter, the proposed rebuild of Ryan Field was also discussed.

Kelly said the anticipated Aug. 9 date for the Land Use Commission hearing on Northwestern’s $800 million project has still not been finalized.

Kelly said she agrees with 200-some NU professors who signed a petition, calling for a pause in stadium planning until the hazing controversy is resolved.

“NU should address the horrible hazing issue,” Kelly said, “before putting all of its energy into building a new stadium with large special events [concerts].”