Chicago police say a 51-year-old Evanston man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot as he tried to rob an 80-year-old Chicago man during a home invasion.

Mansfield Wallace, of the 200 block of Richmond in Evanston, has been charged with home invasion causing injury and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police say the victim of the home invasion in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue was beaten by Wallace during the Monday attack and is also hospitalized in critical condition.

But the victim, a FOID card holder, managed to fire a shot that struck Wallace.

Police say Wallace, and his 31-year-old female accomplice, Tabitha Hemphill of Chicago, then fled the home and drove to Resurrection Hospital where they were taken into custody and charged. They were scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Three years ago Wallace was arrested in Wilmette after he allegedly fled the scene of a retail theft and caused a multi-vehicle crash in a stolen car.

At the time of that incident Wallace was on parole following a 2018 theft conviction.