Evanston police are investigating a reported kidnapping attempt on Fowler Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says an 18-year-old woman who lives in the 1200 block of Fowler reported she had just left her home to walk to her workplace in the 2400 block of Main Street about 3:40 p.m. when she was accosted by two men who pulled up in a small newer gray four-door vehicle.

She told police the men grabbed her and picked her up, but she was able to fight and free herself from them and ran on foot to her workplace.

Glew says the victim, who was not injured in the incident, did not know the race or ages of the would-be kidnappers.

But one was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask. The other was in all black clothing, including a black hoodie and black ski mask.

Glew says police are continuing to investigate the incident. He says the investigation so far has not revealed any continuing threat to the public, but the department advised residents to use caution and report any suspicious circumstances.

If you believe you have information about this investigation, please contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP. In the event of an emergency call 9-1-1.