Evanston police are investigating a traffic accident on Central Street that left a pedestrian dead.

The head of the department’s traffic bureau, Sgt. Scott Sophier, says the accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Central.

He says witnesses indicate an eastbound vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Skokie man collided with a 60-year-old Lincolnwood woman who was crossing from the north to the south side of the street at mid-block.

Fire Department paramedics transported the woman, Rabia Ahmad, to Evanston Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene. Sophier says the driver cooperated with the investigation, including submitting to all requested chemical tests and displayed no outward signs of impairment.

The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team assisted Evanston police with the crash investigation.

If you believe you have information about this incident, please contact the Evanston Police Traffic Bureau at 847-866-5079 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.