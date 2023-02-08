An 18-year-old Evanston woman has been charged with filing a false police report after she claimed she had been the victim of a kidnapping attempt.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says Tianna Young, of the 1500 block of Pitner Avenue, told police about 4 p.m. on Jan. 23 that two men had attempted to kidnap her in the 1200 block of Fowler Ave. while she was walking to work that afternoon.

Glew says an investigation by detectives revealed circumstances that were not consistent with Young’s account of what occurred and that in a later interview Young admitted that the kidnapping report was false.

She’s been released after posting bond on the misdemeanor charge and is scheduled to appear for a hearing at the Skokie courthouse on March 7.