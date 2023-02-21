Evanston police are still seeking the driver of a white SUV that struck and seriously injured a local business owner nearly two weeks ago.

Yun Park, who owns Soapie’s Cleaners at 1231 Chicago Ave., was crossing Chicago Avenue at Dempster Street about 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 8 when a white SUV eastbound on Dempster turning left onto Chicago struck her and left her laying in the street.

Dawn Okamoto of the nearby Secret Treasures Antiques posted a surveillance video to Instagram showing the incident. She says Park suffered a fractured skull in the collision and is still hospitalized after spending 10 days in the intensive care unit.

Friends of Park have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to help her with her recovery.

Update 11:15 a.m.: Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says it initially appeared to Fire Department paramedics who responded to the scene that the victim had fallen as the result of “a medical event” and that she was unable to tell them what had happened. They transported her to Evanston Hospital.

He says that about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 police were contacted by the victim’s daughter, who said her mother had been the victim of a hit and run and showed a responding officer surveillance footage that captured the incident.

Glew says the vehicle in the surveillance video resembles a Nissan Rogue, but that the SUV and its driver have not been identified.

He says police are continuing their investigation, which includes searching for and reviewing additional surveillance footage.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact the police traffic bureau at 847-866-5079 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and start the message with EPDTIP.