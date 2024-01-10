The graffiti career of “Ender” may have come to an end.

Evanston Police say they have charged a local man, 38-year-old Daniel Wesley Burnett, with one felony count of criminal damage to state supported property, after, police say, Burnett was observed painting with a roller on CTA Central Street property on Dec. 15.

He was arrested one week later, believed to be the person who had painted “Ender” or “Ender The Friendly Ghost” in various locations around town over the past several years.

EPD Cmdr. Ryan Glew tells Evanston Now that while Burnett was only charged with the Central Street CTA case, there have been “numerous other incidents of similar graffiti” in the city.

Word of the arrest came up during Tuesday night’s 4th Ward community meeting. Ofcr. Mike Jones, EPD liaison to the ward, mentioned it as part of his monthly crime update.

Jones said the city has “received a lot of complaints” about spray- or roller-painted vandalism. A man walks by sandbags at Elliott Park on the lakefront spray painted with the “Ender” name on Oct. 17, 2023. Credit: Bill Smith

Glew says it’s not easy to catch a graffiti tagger in the act, and Burnett was arrested after “a significant amount of work” by investigators regarding graffiti which “rose to a criminal offense.”

Penalties for criminal damage to state-supported property can include from 1-3 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, plus the cost of damage done.