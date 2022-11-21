The Evanston Police Department is warning the public about an arrest warrant scam.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says several citizens have reported receiving voicemails telling them to contact a Sgt. Levy at the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.

The voicemail requests a call back to discuss the warrants. Citizens have reported the number calling them is 847-766-0259. When the number is called, there is a voicemail greeting claiming to be the warrants division of the Evanston Police Department.

This call is a scam and is not affiliated with the Evanston Police Department.

The police say residents should not provide these callers with financial information and not agree to meet them.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, you can call the Evanston Police Department to make a report at 847-866-5000