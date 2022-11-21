The Evanston Police Department is warning the public about an arrest warrant scam.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says several citizens have reported receiving voicemails telling them to contact a Sgt. Levy at the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.

The voicemail requests a call back to discuss the warrants. Citizens have reported the number calling them is 847-766-0259. When the number is called, there is a voicemail greeting claiming to be the warrants division of the Evanston Police Department.

This call is a scam and is not affiliated with the Evanston Police Department.

The police say residents should not provide these callers with financial information and not agree to meet them.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, you can call the Evanston Police Department to make a report at 847-866-5000

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *