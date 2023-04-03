Census Bureau data shows that poverty levels in Evanston have declined in recent years, but the trend has been uneven — with eight of the city’s 19 census tracts showing an increase in families living in poverty.

Citywide the share of families living below the government-designated poverty line has dropped from 5.6% to 4.2% and there’ve been similar declines for all city residents and for children under the age of 18.

The family poverty rate has increased slightly in Census Tract 8092, which generally includes the portion of the 5th Ward west of Green Bay Road. But it has decreased dramatically in Tract 8093, which includes most of the 5th Ward east of Green Bay.

It has also dropped substantially in Tract 8096, between Church and Dempster streets west of Asbury Avenue — an area that includes portions of the 2nd and 4th wards.

The poverty rate generally showed less dramatic shifts in areas south of Dempster Street and in areas in northwest and northeast Evanston.

Changes in the poverty rate can have an impact on decision making around a variety of public policy issues — from where to build affordable housing to where to focus economic stimulus programs.

The poverty rate for all residents is substantially higher than the family rate. The all-resident rate in some census tracts is dramatically affected by the number of “temporarily-impoverished” college students living near the Northwestern University campus.

But it also captures other non-family households that are excluded from the family count.