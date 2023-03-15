Two women had their wallets snatched from their grocery carts on Monday at local grocery stores. These among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFTS

2400 Howard

A 59-year-old woman’s wallet was snatched from her purse in a shopping cart at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

2400 Main

A 53-year-old woman’s Cape Spade wallet was removed from her shopping cart at the Food for Less grocery store in the 2400 block of Main Street at about 9 p.m. Monday.

1600 Benson

A woman had her purse grabbed by someone on a Chicago Transit Authority train near the Davis Street station at about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

600 Chicago

Merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

500 Hamilton

A package delivered to a residence in the 500 block of Hamilton Street was stolen around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

800 Clark

A scooter was taken from an unlocked residence in the 800 block of Clark Street between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY

1566 Dewey

Hanbing Du, 22, of 297 College St., Toronto, was arrested at 1566 Dewey Ave. at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.

1316 Sherman

Henry L. Graham, 49, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 1316 Sherman Place at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday and charged with battery.

1850 Sherman

Stephen Jackson, 37, of 2300 Noyes Court, was arrested at 1850 Sherman Ave. at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and charged with battery. He is due in court on April 21 at 9 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2400 Main

A vehicle in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Main Street sustained a damaged front fender between 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Monday.

DRUGS

1364 Hinman

Charles A. Chinn, 53, of 319 Dempster St., was arrested at 1364 Hinman Ave. at 3:31 p.m. Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

2048 Chase

Anson J. B. Lamb, 23, of 7455 N. Seeley Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2048 W. Chase Ave., Chicago, at 4:29 a.m. Saturday and charged with manufacture or delivery of cannabis.