Remember that end-of-week storm that missed us last week? Well another one may actually hit us this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the period from 6 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.

Noel Rodriguez, Evanston’s public services bureau chief, says the city’s private forecast service is predicting the storm will arrive tomorrow afternoon and exit the region by Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez says temperatures will likely remain above freezing for the duration of the event.

Therefore, we should see a rain/snow mix initially during the first several hours before changing to wet snow. Snowfall totals can reach up to 3″ on elevated surfaces, but the warm temperatures should allow for melting on pavement and only see up to 1.3″ of slush.

Public Works Agency staff is on alert, he says, and will continue to monitor forecasts and respond as needed.