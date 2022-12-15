Some five robberies were noted across Evanston early this week, including one of a woman on an electric scooter. These among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY
Callan at Mulford
A 55-year-old woman on an electric scooter for the disabled was the victim of a robbery attempt near Callan Avenue and Mulford Street around noon Wednesday. The subject attempted to take the victim’s purse, but she fought him off and he left empty-handed.

2300 Dempster
A 55-year-old taxi driver was robbed by two unknown subjects who took his cell phone and fled at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Dempster Street.

Kedzie at Forest
A 42-year-old woman was walking on Kedzie between 5:15 p .m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by two juveniles who demanded money. They grabbed her purse, failed to find any money, returned the purse, and fled.

600 Michigan
A 78-year-old woman, walking to her car in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, was approached by two juveniles, who knocked her to the ground and forcibly took her purse. Police suspect the two offenders were the same pair involved in a similar robbery attempt at Kedzie Street and Forest Avenue.

800 Chicago
A male juvenile was robbed of his cell phone aboard a southbound Chicago Transit Authority Purple Line train around 10 p.m. Wednesday between Davis Street and South Boulevard.

BURGLARY
2600 Ridge
A burglar forced entry to a 2017 Lexus in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue between 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday by breaking a window. A wallet and its contents were reported taken.

2100 Darrow
An unlocked garage door provided entry for a burglar at a residence in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A cell phone was reported missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
900 Asbury
A planter was damaged at a residence in the 900 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

1700 Hinman
A 2012 Mercedes was dented between 10 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 29.

GRAFFITI
Ridge at Greenleaf
Graffiti was discovered painted on a utility box at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday near Ridge Avenue and Greenleaf Street.

HOME INVASION
1800 Grant
A subject gained entrance to an unlocked home in the 1800 block of Grant Street at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he was confronted by the homeowner, who chased him out. The subject took the victim’s keys and his vehicle, a red 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

THEFT
1600 Sherman
Clothing items were taken from Gearhead Outfitters, in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, about 1 p.m. on Friday.

1600 Chicago
Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

700 Central
Keys were used to take a gray 2021 Kia Telluride from the 700 block of Central Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC
832 Elmwood
Marliza Bollera, 26, of 7629 N. Bosworth Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 832 Elmwood Ave. at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

December_-_15DRDownload

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *