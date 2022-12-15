Some five robberies were noted across Evanston early this week, including one of a woman on an electric scooter. These among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.
ROBBERY
Callan at Mulford
A 55-year-old woman on an electric scooter for the disabled was the victim of a robbery attempt near Callan Avenue and Mulford Street around noon Wednesday. The subject attempted to take the victim’s purse, but she fought him off and he left empty-handed.
2300 Dempster
A 55-year-old taxi driver was robbed by two unknown subjects who took his cell phone and fled at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Dempster Street.
Kedzie at Forest
A 42-year-old woman was walking on Kedzie between 5:15 p .m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by two juveniles who demanded money. They grabbed her purse, failed to find any money, returned the purse, and fled.
600 Michigan
A 78-year-old woman, walking to her car in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, was approached by two juveniles, who knocked her to the ground and forcibly took her purse. Police suspect the two offenders were the same pair involved in a similar robbery attempt at Kedzie Street and Forest Avenue.
800 Chicago
A male juvenile was robbed of his cell phone aboard a southbound Chicago Transit Authority Purple Line train around 10 p.m. Wednesday between Davis Street and South Boulevard.
BURGLARY
2600 Ridge
A burglar forced entry to a 2017 Lexus in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue between 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday by breaking a window. A wallet and its contents were reported taken.
2100 Darrow
An unlocked garage door provided entry for a burglar at a residence in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A cell phone was reported missing.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
900 Asbury
A planter was damaged at a residence in the 900 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.
1700 Hinman
A 2012 Mercedes was dented between 10 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 29.
GRAFFITI
Ridge at Greenleaf
Graffiti was discovered painted on a utility box at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday near Ridge Avenue and Greenleaf Street.
HOME INVASION
1800 Grant
A subject gained entrance to an unlocked home in the 1800 block of Grant Street at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he was confronted by the homeowner, who chased him out. The subject took the victim’s keys and his vehicle, a red 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.
THEFT
1600 Sherman
Clothing items were taken from Gearhead Outfitters, in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, about 1 p.m. on Friday.
1600 Chicago
Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
700 Central
Keys were used to take a gray 2021 Kia Telluride from the 700 block of Central Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
TRAFFIC
832 Elmwood
Marliza Bollera, 26, of 7629 N. Bosworth Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 832 Elmwood Ave. at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
Related Document: