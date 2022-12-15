Some five robberies were noted across Evanston early this week, including one of a woman on an electric scooter. These among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

Callan at Mulford

A 55-year-old woman on an electric scooter for the disabled was the victim of a robbery attempt near Callan Avenue and Mulford Street around noon Wednesday. The subject attempted to take the victim’s purse, but she fought him off and he left empty-handed.

2300 Dempster

A 55-year-old taxi driver was robbed by two unknown subjects who took his cell phone and fled at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Dempster Street.

Kedzie at Forest

A 42-year-old woman was walking on Kedzie between 5:15 p .m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by two juveniles who demanded money. They grabbed her purse, failed to find any money, returned the purse, and fled.

600 Michigan

A 78-year-old woman, walking to her car in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, was approached by two juveniles, who knocked her to the ground and forcibly took her purse. Police suspect the two offenders were the same pair involved in a similar robbery attempt at Kedzie Street and Forest Avenue.

800 Chicago

A male juvenile was robbed of his cell phone aboard a southbound Chicago Transit Authority Purple Line train around 10 p.m. Wednesday between Davis Street and South Boulevard.

BURGLARY

2600 Ridge

A burglar forced entry to a 2017 Lexus in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue between 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday by breaking a window. A wallet and its contents were reported taken.

2100 Darrow

An unlocked garage door provided entry for a burglar at a residence in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A cell phone was reported missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

900 Asbury

A planter was damaged at a residence in the 900 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

1700 Hinman

A 2012 Mercedes was dented between 10 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 29.

GRAFFITI

Ridge at Greenleaf

Graffiti was discovered painted on a utility box at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday near Ridge Avenue and Greenleaf Street.

HOME INVASION

1800 Grant

A subject gained entrance to an unlocked home in the 1800 block of Grant Street at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he was confronted by the homeowner, who chased him out. The subject took the victim’s keys and his vehicle, a red 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

THEFT

1600 Sherman

Clothing items were taken from Gearhead Outfitters, in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, about 1 p.m. on Friday.

1600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

700 Central

Keys were used to take a gray 2021 Kia Telluride from the 700 block of Central Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC

832 Elmwood

Marliza Bollera, 26, of 7629 N. Bosworth Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 832 Elmwood Ave. at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

