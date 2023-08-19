Ald. Devon Reid (8th) will seek committee support Monday to spend $1.75 million more in city funds on programs for the homeless.
The measure is described as a response to homeless encampments springing up on Howard Street and in downtown Evanston.
But a memo from Connections for the Homeless, which would receive more than 70% of the proposed funding, indicates that it would mostly go to replace pandemic-era federal funding for aid to the homeless that is now running out.
Reid had several months of back rent paid for by Connections last year, before he ultimately was evicted for nonpayment of rent.
Connections had $14.5 million in expenses for its fiscal year that ended in June 2022, spending roughly $500,000 more than it took in from contributions and grants.
Connections grew dramatically during the pandemic. In its fiscal year ending in June 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, it spent just $4.8 million.
The bulk of the proposed new city funding to Connections would go to pay the organization’s staff.
Reid’s funding package also included $200,000 for Evanston/Skokie School District 65 to aid students whose families are facing homelessness and $300,000 for the city’s Health and Human Services Department.
Health Director Ike Ogbo says the funding to his department would enhance current programs and create “a flexible funding model to proactively address a broad spectrum of homelessness prevention necessities.”
Reid proposes funding the programs this year from the city’s general fund reserve.
The proposal does not address what funding might be required to continue providing the services in future years.
Nor does it set any targets for actually reducing the number of homeless people living on Evanston’s streets.
The Human Services Committee meeting at which the proposal will be discussed is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the Civic Center.
If the committee votes in favor of the plan, it will then go to the full City Council for action, which potentially could come at the council’s Aug. 28 meeting.
Hard no.
First, some definitions. These people may be homeless but the larger problem is that they are addicts, mentally ill, criminals or professional grifters.
Second, let’s have a strategy that works shall we? The more you spend on the “homeless” the more “homeless” you will have. Just look at what San Fransisco’s open wallet has done or, more closer to home, look at what has happened to Davis Street near the Margarita Inn. The pictures and video from Davis Street are all over Twitter — https://x.com/johneva80776257/status/1688909900171153408?s=46&t=rcV1LU-6fqZOuJf-sUxeXA
Don’t give Betty Bogg another dime of Evanston’s money. She and her organization are rotting Evanston. She doesn’t even live here. Many of our city staff don’t live here. Our city manager doesn’t live here. Our mayor lives closer to downtown Wilmette than downtown Evanston.
Devon Reid took $$$ from CFH and now he is giving it back to them at 1000x. This use to be called “payola “ now I suppose it’s just politics as usual in the declining city of Evanston.
Where’s our mayor? Where’s our city manager? Has common sense abandoned Evanston?
Thank you Paul – you absolutely nailed it.
A never ending grift that will simply attract more homeless to Evanston.
“ The proposal does not address what funding might be required to continue providing the services in future years.
Nor does it set any targets for actually reducing the number of homeless people living on Evanston’s streets.”
Why are we even considering this black hole money pit of a proposal?
Is Evanston becoming a magnet for homeless? What is our “fair share” of housing the homeless population?
How does Mr Reid come up with $1.75 million to help combat homelessness? If he really was serious he should go for at least double that. If the homeless population is growing and it certainly seems to be judging by the latest encampments then much more money will be needed We shouldn’t come up short. The influx of new arrivals will of course need increased staff. ( apologies for the sarcasm)
Just pathetic.
An unusual idea –
Mr. Reid should get a job, pay his own rent, and then decide how much out of his own pocket he wants to give to support Connections, especially when they were so good in supporting him in tough times, rather than give 7 figures of tax dollars away when there is a long list of City needs that must be met which aren’t being handled.
How about we put that $1.75M towards our schools/teachers/facilities – that’s more important than the homeless. Yes, I said it.
#EvanstonFirst
That’s the go to threat from Alderperson Nieuwsma. Well, despite Connections’ failed attempt at “solving homelessness” by trying to operate Margarita Inn as a homeless shelter, we still have a growing issue with these encampments, aka tent cities.
And regarding this obscene proposal from Reid, who continues to unethically pander FOR Connections since they paid his past due rent, there is nothing here that solves the problem. No solution for those refusing to comply with rules and guard rails aiming to help someone get housed, sober, or mental health support.
Most important though, is that our tax dollars are supporting ANYONE seeking our social services in Evanston, and most are not from Evanston and their only reason for coming here is to feed off of our blind, generous, and poorly managed social services.
Let me emphasize, most to all of these people living on our streets are NOT from Evanston. Just ask them as I do. Yep, we are a magnet. And an IL ID with 2121 Dewey only means they are a Connections client, not that they are from Evanston.
Wake up people, WE are funding all of Cook County’s and beyond “homeless problem”. Throwing money at it, like spit balls, will not solve the problem.
Let’s learn from other cities’ mistakes and focus on successfully helping our own Evanston residents facing crisis.
