Ald. Devon Reid (8th) stalked out of a Human Services Committee meeting Monday night after denouncing his colleagues as “a status quo council that only takes up issues that impact our wealthy northern residents.”

Reid, who’d just lost a vote on his proposal attempting to decriminalize possession of magic mushrooms, stood up to leave and said the issue under discussion — an expansion of allowable hours for operation of electric leaf blowers — “has every chance of passing because mostly white folks who live on the north side of our town support this.”

“When it comes to other groups of folks, we have deaf ears, we stand with the status quo, and we cannot take action,” he added. “It’s disappointing and disheartening that this is not a council that follows science unless it impacts the noise level of people on the north side of town.” Devon Reid gathers his possessions before walking out of the Human Services Committee meeting.

The change in the leaf blower ordinance, sought by Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th), would benefit landscape contractors, a largely Hispanic group, by expanding the permissible hours of operation for electric leaf blowers to the same hours that construction activity is allowed under the city code.

Those hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The existing ordinance limits leaf blower hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Revelle’s proposal would not change the existing Sunday hours for leaf blower use of noon to 4 p.m.

After Reid left the room, the change in leaf blower hours was approved 4-0 by the remaining members of the committee.

Reid’s outburst came at the tail end of a committee meeting that stretched for nearly four hours.

Earlier in the session a proposal Reid sponsored for a fair workweek ordinance, designed to protect low-wage workers, had been approved with amendments and his plan to consider legalizing video gaming in the city had advanced on a 3-2 vote.