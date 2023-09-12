Ald. Devon Reid (8th) sought Monday night to amend a taxpayer financing plan for mayoral elections to only provide matching funds for contributions made by poor people.
At the Evanston City Council meeting where the plan to give a 9-to-1 match for small contributions to candidates was approved for introduction, Reid said that unless the plan is amended to only match contributions made by the poor, it could increase the power of already wealthy residents.
The wealthy, he suggested, are already contributing to support candidates, while lower income people are hard-pressed to come up with money to make any contribution.
Reid has voiced support for an alternative to the matching funds model. That approach, called democracy vouchers, is used in Seattle, Washington, and provides all residents with forms they can use to assign their share of the public funding pool to candidates, without having to put up any money of their own.
The matching funds model has been more widely adopted across the country.
David Melton, board president of Reform for Illinois, the activist group that has pushed for Evanston to adopt the taxpayer financing model, said Reid’s proposal would likely lead courts to rule that the scheme was unconstitutional, on equal protection grounds.
Mayor Daniel Biss said the matching funds program would dramatically reduce the disparity in power between rich and poor because the maximum contribution that candidates could accept to receive matching funds would be far less than what wealthy donors can give now.
Reid’s proposed change failed to win backing from any other council members, and after adopting a package of amendments proposed by staff, the taxpayer funding scheme was approved for introduction on a 5-1 vote.
Is anyone going to stop this man???
Well, on this particular item, he got no support from the rest of the Council. So they stopped him.
But there is an argument to be made that the “democracy vouchers” concept would be a better model than what the Council is on the verge of adopting.
— Bill
Then maybe a better question is someone going to stop this council from running most of us out of here…
Yes … we are working on it.
Once again, Reid raises yet another false equity narrative while furthering perceptions that there is (or should be) a war between poor and non-poor in Evanston.
He signals excessive disparities that are seldom grounded in reality but rather appear to be based on his own experiences and how he has lived his life.
Many non-poor are non-poor because they worked hard, continued learning, paid their rent and bills, lived within their means, saved money, and generally have lived responsibly.
The divisiveness in most of his proposals is furthering tension and hatred between Evanston’s various classes, races, and the general population.
This particular issue is another example of how Reid lacks original thought and only copies what he sees other communities doing. We need better from our elected officials.
And how is “poor” determined without invasion of financial privacy? More to the point, how can we get Reid out? Moving forward as a cohesive community is thwarted by his kind of divisive proposals.
I have no vote in Devon Reid’s ward. I can only comment on how much I admired his predecessor, Ann Rainey. Rainey always led with her depth of knowledge. She spearheaded the economic revitalization of Howard Street. She proposed the plan that bankrolled the current reparations effort. Better-off white people are capable of caring for the less fortunate! Not all white people are rich! Reid has an enormous chip on his shoulder. Please, you who do vote in the 8th ward, wake up “and smell the coffee”!
Leave a comment