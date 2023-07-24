A proposal by Ald. Devon Reid (8th) designed to ban trucks from reaching the Clesen Wholesale nursery will be back on the City Council agenda Monday after being tabled last fall.

Neighbors voiced complaints in the spring of 2022 about trucks blocking driveways, hitting cars and loading and working overnight at the business that according to the company website has been in Evanston since 1941.

In response, Reid proposed banning truck traffic on all the streets leading to the Clesen property.

City staff say police met with the nursery’s CEO, Tom Clesen, at the company’s office at 316 Florence Ave. in June 2022 and say that since then complaints from neighbors have subsided.

When Reid’s proposal first came to City Council last November, Reid moved to table it until this week’s meeting.

City staff say that the truck ban wouldn’t be effective — because under the city code trucks can travel on streets where trucks are prohibited if that’s the only way to get to their destination.

In addition, the city’s Law Department has produced a memo suggesting that if the city did ban truck traffic to the business, it could be subject to a lawsuit for what’s know as “inverse condemnation” — effectively destroying the value of an owner’s property without paying compensation for it.