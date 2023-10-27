Evanston police say a rental delivery vehicle was never returned to the Home Depot in the 2200 block of Oakton Street after it was borrowed on Sunday.

In addition, a 2007 Mercedes was stolen from the 200 block of Brown Avenue after the key was left inside. But that vehicle has been recovered.

And a thief damaged the steering column of a 2019 Kia while trying to steal it on Thursday from the 100 block of Clyde Avenue.

Also in the crime bulletin, two arrests for domestic battery in separate incidents as well as arrests for battery, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and retail theft.