What used to be the Farmhouse, at the corner of Church and Orrington in downtown Evanston, is now, in the words of owner Thomas (TJ) Callahan, “a completely new restaurant.”

Thomas & Dutch opened for business Wednesday night, with a more upscale menu, a bigger focus on wine, and a more sophisticated interior design than its predecessor at the same location.

Plus, there’s something else that’s new to Evanston: a mandatory, 20 percent fixed service charge added to each bill. The money, Callahan says, will provide service employees with more pay and better benefits, such as an improved 401(k) and upgraded health care.

Customers will not be taken by surprise. The service charge, and the reasons behind it, are explained on reservation confirmation emails, on the restaurant’s website, on the menu and on a card placed on each table. A view of the Thomas & Dutch dining room.

Customers are free to voluntarily go above 20 percent, with that extra amount going to their particular server. But the required service fee is divided up.

“We’re trying to do what we can to make sure that all of our people get a living wage,” he says.

The guaranteed minimum hourly pay rate for servers will almost double, to $13.35. Plus, there is that chance of additional tips.

Callahan says adding the service charge is “a little scary for a long-time restaurant guy like me,” because tipping has been a way of life in food service basically forever, at least in the U.S.

But Callahan says the history of tipping is actually a sad story, a practice which has been “racist, sexist, ‘look-ist,’ and with no correlation to the quality of service.”

“We’re going to try to break up the model,” he adds.

Service chages, Callahan notes, are common in Europe, along with a few restaurants in larger American cities like Chicago and New York.

But not in Evanston. At least, not until now.

Callahan says a lot of his employees from Farmhouse have stuck with him and are now at Thomas & Dutch.

Callhan opened Farmhouse in 2012, then closed it for the remake late last year.

“The world has dramatically changed from what the restaurant field was like in 2012,” he says.

“It was time to rethink it, from soup to nuts.”

Callahan says that “we think there’s an opportunity for a truly top shelf, sophisticated restaurant in Evanston,” because while there are still some upscale dining establishments in town, there are not as many as before.

Plus, there is new, upscale competition in nearby Wilmette and Winnetka.

As if to confirm Callahan’s sense of upscale demand, he said the top seller on Thomas & Dutch’s first night was Beef Wellington.

The “Dutch” in “Thomas & Dutch” is an old nickname for business partner Ferdia Doherty.

Some of the food Callahan serves comes from his 140 acre Brown Dog Farm in Wisconsin.

The restaurant is open for dinner now, but will add lunch and brunch in the near future.

Callahan says downtown Evanston has both opportunities and challenges, and he’s aware of both as he opens a new establishment.

“I expect us to be THE place to go in Evanston,” he says.