Evanston Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings reportedly won’t be taking a new job as head lawyer for the Chicago Park District after all.

WBEZ Radio reports that Cummings Tuesday withdrew his name from consideration for the job after news emerged that one of his deputies had filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against him.

Cummings said the accusations by Michelle Ozuruigbo had been investigated last year by an outside law firm, were determined to be “unfounded” and were disclosed to the Park District before it offered him the job.

Attorneys for the City of Evanston moved in federal court last week to have Ozuruigbo’s suit dismissed.

Ozuruigbo claims in her suit that she endured “racist and misogynistic harassment” and a “hostile work environment” in Evanston. Both Cummings and Ozuruigbo are Black.

At the time last month when it was announced that Cummings would take the Chicago job, his scheduled last day at work in Evanston was announced as this Friday.