A new report from a bill payment service says Evanston is the 11th most expensive city in Illinois for a collection of 10 common household bills.

Doxo.com says the average monthly tab for those bills is $2,917 in Evanston, up nearly 14% from $2,563 a year ago.

The report adds that household expenses in Evanston are 42.5% higher than the national average.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community survey says the median household income in Evanston, at $82,154, is 18% higher than the national average of $69,717.

Here’s a look at the 20 most expensive communities in Illinois according to the report.

Rank City name Household bill average 1 Hinsdale $3,563 2 Winnetka $3,535 3 Lake Forest $3,319 4 Wilmette $3,298 5 Barrington $3,259 6 Deerfield $3,238 7 Lake Zurich $3,184 8 Highland Park $3,108 9 Libertyville $3,068 10 Mokena $2,923 11 Evanston $2,917 12 Yorkville $2,916 13 Saint Charles $2,900 14 Geneva $2,840 15 Naperville $2,838 16 Oak Park $2,822 17 Park Ridge $2,795 18 Northbrook $2,775 19 Gurnee $2,698 20 Glen Ellyn $2,674

Doxo claims to have eight million customers nationwide. That would be about 6% of the nation’s 124 million households. So there’s potential that the data for individual communities may have a significant margin of error,

It’s also not clear how the composition of Doxo’s customer base compares to the population as a whole.