A new report from a bill payment service says Evanston is the 11th most expensive city in Illinois for a collection of 10 common household bills.
Doxo.com says the average monthly tab for those bills is $2,917 in Evanston, up nearly 14% from $2,563 a year ago.
The report adds that household expenses in Evanston are 42.5% higher than the national average.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community survey says the median household income in Evanston, at $82,154, is 18% higher than the national average of $69,717.
Here’s a look at the 20 most expensive communities in Illinois according to the report.
|Rank
|City name
|Household bill average
|1
|Hinsdale
|$3,563
|2
|Winnetka
|$3,535
|3
|Lake Forest
|$3,319
|4
|Wilmette
|$3,298
|5
|Barrington
|$3,259
|6
|Deerfield
|$3,238
|7
|Lake Zurich
|$3,184
|8
|Highland Park
|$3,108
|9
|Libertyville
|$3,068
|10
|Mokena
|$2,923
|11
|Evanston
|$2,917
|12
|Yorkville
|$2,916
|13
|Saint Charles
|$2,900
|14
|Geneva
|$2,840
|15
|Naperville
|$2,838
|16
|Oak Park
|$2,822
|17
|Park Ridge
|$2,795
|18
|Northbrook
|$2,775
|19
|Gurnee
|$2,698
|20
|Glen Ellyn
|$2,674
Doxo claims to have eight million customers nationwide. That would be about 6% of the nation’s 124 million households. So there’s potential that the data for individual communities may have a significant margin of error,
It’s also not clear how the composition of Doxo’s customer base compares to the population as a whole.
Here’s what Doxo says is the average payment in Evanston for common monthly bills.
Bill Type Average monthly payment in Evanston Mortgage $2,456 Rent $1,553 Auto loans $851 Utilities $247 Health insurance $105 Auto insurance $207 Cable and internet $204 Alarm and security $97 Life insurance $110