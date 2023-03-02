(Yavdat/Shutterstock.com)

A new report from a bill payment service says Evanston is the 11th most expensive city in Illinois for a collection of 10 common household bills.

Doxo.com says the average monthly tab for those bills is $2,917 in Evanston, up nearly 14% from $2,563 a year ago.

The report adds that household expenses in Evanston are 42.5% higher than the national average.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community survey says the median household income in Evanston, at $82,154, is 18% higher than the national average of $69,717.

Here’s a look at the 20 most expensive communities in Illinois according to the report.

RankCity nameHousehold bill average
1Hinsdale$3,563
2Winnetka$3,535
3Lake Forest$3,319
4Wilmette$3,298
5Barrington$3,259
6Deerfield$3,238
7Lake Zurich$3,184
8Highland Park$3,108
9Libertyville$3,068
10Mokena$2,923
11Evanston$2,917
12Yorkville$2,916
13Saint Charles$2,900
14Geneva$2,840
15Naperville$2,838
16Oak Park$2,822
17Park Ridge$2,795
18Northbrook$2,775
19Gurnee$2,698
20Glen Ellyn$2,674

Doxo claims to have eight million customers nationwide. That would be about 6% of the nation’s 124 million households. So there’s potential that the data for individual communities may have a significant margin of error,

It’s also not clear how the composition of Doxo’s customer base compares to the population as a whole.

Here’s what Doxo says is the average payment in Evanston for common monthly bills.

Bill TypeAverage monthly payment in Evanston
Mortgage$2,456
Rent$1,553
Auto loans$851
Utilities$247
Health insurance$105
Auto insurance$207
Cable and internet$204
Alarm and security$97
Life insurance$110

