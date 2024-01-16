The Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County says its participating agencies served 1,383 Evanston residents during the 12-month period ending last September.

In a funding request to the city’s Housing and Community Development Committee, the alliance says that represents 10.8% of all the people it served.

Evanston, with a population of 78,110 people in the 2020 census, has about 3% of the total of 2,529,000 residents in suburban Cook County. The alliance also serves DuPage County, which has another 932,871 residents. Evanston has about 2.2% of the total population of suburban Cook plus DuPage.

Not all the people served by the agencies affiliated with the alliance were literally homeless when they were served, since the agencies provide a variety of services to try to prevent people at risk of homelessness from actually ending up on the street.

The alliance is seeking $20,000 in funding from the city for operation of its Homeless Management Information System. That represents 3% of the total budget for the HMIS program for 2024.

Most of the HMIS funding comes from federal and county grants. The alliance indicates the only other municipality contributing to the program is the Village of Cicero.

While Evanston has a large share of the clients tracked by the program, it also has a large share of the social service agency employees who use the software.

The alliance says during the past year it had 59 users of the system in Evanston, or about 15.7% of all the system’s users.

The Housing and Community Development Committee is scheduled to vote on whether to recommend City Council approval of the grant during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Center.

