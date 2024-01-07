A new report from Zillow.com says advertised asking rents in Evanston have risen 6% over the past year.

The report says the median rent rose from $1,865 a year ago to $1,978 this month.

That’s based on 217 Evanston apartments and condos listed on the Zillow website this month.

Asking rents varied substantially during the year, with peaks in March and November and lows in June and July.

Price increases for studio and one bedroom apartments were relatively small, while increases for two and three bedroom apartments were larger. Asking rents for the small number of available four bedroom and larger units actually dropped.

Rent rate surveys from Zillow and other apartment listing sites tend to report data that differs substantially from that reported by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

That’s in part because the ACS asks a sampling of existing tenants what their current rent is, while the listing sites show what landlords hope to get in renting to new tenants.

In addition, the listing sites tend to attract ads from larger and newer professionally managed developments, which tend to charge higher rents than older and smaller buildings whose owners are less likely to advertise.

On the other hand, the ACS data isn’t as up-to-date as that from Zillow — the latest ACS data available is from 2022.

While Evanston’s advertised asking rents are higher than the statewide average, and than average rents in Chicago, rates here shown in the Zillow data are not dramatically different from those in some nearby suburbs with significant numbers of rental apartments.