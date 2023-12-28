The three “F’s” of the restaurant business – food, format and finances – can be summed up for the year just ending by looking at one Evanston location: the northwest corner of Orrington and Church, downtown.

In less than twelve months, that one spot saw three different restaurants, each with its own menu concept. There were two different owners, and, actually one additional “F,” as in failure — the failure of a mandatory service charge (tip) to survive more than a short time.

2023 started at that location with the Farmhouse (okay, that’s another “F,” but just coincidence) having closed a few weeks earlier.

Owner TJ Callahan then switched in April to a much more upscale “fine dining” menu, with a mandatory 20% service fee (customers could add a tip to that if they wished, but the 20% add-one was required).

But by early October, Thomas and Dutch had closed.

Callahan told Evanston Now at the time that the mandatory fee raised servers’ hourly pay by 66%, but customers “seemed to hate it,” turning the required tip into a “third rail.”

Callahan also said the lack of workers returning downtown post-pandemic also hurt.

But, shortly after Thomas and Dutch closed, new owners moved in, with the Evanston Corner Bistro.

Unlike Thomas and Dutch, the Bistro is open seven days a week, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The breakfast hours should help with the “F” in “finances. The restaurant is in the Orrington Hotel building, and if guests want a morning meal, it’s just a few steps from the lobby.

Restaurants are a “high churn” business any time. They come, they go. But the post-COVID economic downturn, along with uncertainty over tipping, makes it even tougher now.

Gina Speckman, executive director of Chicago’s North Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau, tells Evanston Now that despite the challenges, “in general, the restaurant industry is doing very well.”

However, she notes that most new restaurants (unlike the Bistro) are “more limited service versus sit-down full service.”

Speckman says that restaurants are a low profit margin business, so “most of the new initiatives regarding wages and paid leave” erode those profit margins, “and we will see operators making difficult decisions regarding the viability of continuing.”

She says proposals in Evanston, such as what would be the highest minimum wage in Illinois for non-tipped workers, will “pull … new restaurants into suburbs where regulations on the industry are not as aggressive.”

Also Evanston-specific, Speckman says the uneven return of downtown office employees is also an issue, as “unlike other North Shore suburbs, downtown Evanston relies more on lunch business from office workers, and that is not back to pre-COVID levels.”

City Council is expected to vote in January on raising Evanston’s non-tipped minimum wage from the current Cook County rate of $13.70 per hour to $16.25 this summer for large employers, and $15.50 for smaller businesses.

Even though a companion proposal to more than double the tipped minimum from $8.00 per hour to $16.25 has been withdrawn, Evanston employers would still have to make up the difference between the $8.00 and Cook County’s new non-tipped minimum of $14.05 as of July 1.

While many servers in full-service establishments make more than $14.05 with tips anyway, restaurants also employ other staffers who may make the non-tipped minimum, such as hosts, dishwashers and clean-up crews.

This fall, more than 40 restaurant owners wrote to City Council opposing the ordinance’s automatic minimum wage increase tied to the Consumer Price Index. They are also asking that the measure apply only to employers with 100 or more workers.

Whatever City Council does or does not do, there are some economic positives going on as well. Artist’s rendering of the Evanston Labs building at 1740 Orrington Ave.

The move of Underwriters Laboratories to downtown from another suburb, plus the soon-to-open Evanston Labs building, will mean several hundred more workers looking to eat lunch downtown, or perhaps stay late for dinner.

And despite the restaurant industry’s challenges, there is no shortage of restaurateurs willing to take a chance.

In 2023, Evanston saw 18 restaurants open citywide, and only 11 close.

And more openings are already on the horizon for 2024.

Ume Tea, a Japanese/Korea tea establishment, is looking for employees to work at what used to be Viet Nom Nom on Church Street.

And in the spring, a much-awaited Jewish deli, Mesch’s, will open in the former Golden Olympic site on Chicago Avenue.

Jewish deli? Could mean yet another “F.” Falafel.