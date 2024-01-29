Evanston police report a wave of retail theft incidents over the weekend, including two that led to arrests.

A 62-year-old Skokie woman was charged with shoplifting from the Whole Foods on Chicago Avenue Friday evening, and a 25-year-old Evanston woman was charged with shoplifting Sunday from the Jewel-Osco on Howard Street.

Two stores right next to each other in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue downtown were hit by shoplifters during the noon hour Sunday — toiletries were taken from the CVS Pharmacy and electronics from the T-Mobile store.

On Friday one shoplifter stole tools from the Home Depot on Oakton Street Friday while another took alcohol from the Valle Produce store. And back on Thursday someone stole food from the Walgreens on Green Bay Road.

A 2016 Kia Soul was discovered missing from the 600 block of Sherman Avenue Saturday morning and later recovered in Skokie.

Two cars suffered damage to their tires in the 1300 block of Pitner Avenue that was discovered Saturday.