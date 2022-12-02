An analysis of retail vacancy data by Evanston’s Economic Development staff concludes the city’s neighborhood shopping districts are proving more resilient than downtown in the current economic climate.
The data from CoStar Retail Analytics shows that vacancies downtown have risen from 9.2% last year to 11.7% this year.
By comparison, the retail vacancy rate for properties across the city’s other shopping districts has increased only from 4.6% to 4.9%.
Paul Zalmezak, the city’s economic development manager, told residents at a 5th Ward meeting Thursday night that downtown — which contains the bulk of the city’s office space — has been much more severely impacted by the work-at-home movement brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
People who are working from home may still be going out to shop or dine at lunchtime in their own neighborhoods, Zalmezak says, but many office workers who previously commuted into Evanston haven’t returned — or are only in the office a few days a week.
Despite that, Zalmezak pointed to several encouraging signs of a revival downtown — ranging from the reopening of the movie theater and the anticipated opening of several new shops in the Church Street Plaza development to the plans of the new owners of the Orrington Hotel for an extensive renovation of the city’s largest hotel property.
He also suggested that the construction now underway of a 10-story research lab building on the former Burger King site, just up Orrington Avenue from the hotel, will help expand the pool of office workers downtown.
I’ve stopped going to Target, as well as downtown generally, because of the vagrancy issues. Also, Fountain Square; I used to go there most every day in nice weather, sit outside and have a coffee or read, it was a nice thing about Evanston. Same with the lovely Merrick Rose Garden, since the Margarita Inn opened there are now vagrants, so I don’t visit anymore… people are scared away from our wonderful Halim Time & Glass Museum, again “guests” from the adjacent Margarita Inn homeless shelter have driven visitors away…
Two downtown restaurant owners have told me they are having trouble with vagrants coming in, engaging in disruptive behaviors – in one case an addict locked himself into a bathroom to shoot up. One evening a bum came in when I was eating at one of these places and, begging for money and “free food”…
My employer has an office downtown, in the Evanston Public Library. Because of recent incidents with disruptive and threatening homeless, we now keep our office door locked at all times. People used to be able to walk in anytime to utilize our resources, now they must make confirmed appointments. Hardly a “welcoming environment”, but that is what it has come to…
Looks like Evanston’s “leadership” wants us to become another San Francisco – if so, they are getting off to a dandy start…
Evanston’s public officials might consider addressing basic public safety issues. Until then, downtown Evanston will continue to decline…
PS: any updates on the “porta – potty program”, which is a plan to place porta – potties in downtown Evanston?
I don’t understand why there are so many empty storefronts when downtown Evanston is such a pleasant place to be constantly harassed by beggars or mentally ill people screaming obscenities at the top of their lungs. I mean it’s like a little slice of paradise!
