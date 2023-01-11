Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says she’s not in favor of letting Northwestern University host a dozen full-capacity outdoor concerts if and when the new Ryan Field football stadium is built.

NU plans to put up a privately-financed, $800 million new stadium at the site of the current century-old football facility.

The university says it needs to have as many as 12 concerts, to ensure the new stadium’s ongoing financial viability. Just having football, officials have stated, does not produce enough revenue.

But Revelle, whose ward includes Ryan Field, tells Evanston Now that 12 is “too many, in my view.” Eleanor Revelle.

Revelle says if City Council does okay the new stadium with outdoor concerts, she would prefer no more than one concert a month between May and October, for a maximum of six — assuming she’s okay with any in the first place.

Because outdoor concerts take place during warm weather, the 7th Ward council member is, like some stadium neighbors, concerned about noise.

While Northwestern says the canopy proposed for the stadium will help keep in some of the noise, Revelle points out that it will still be an open-air facility.

“We need a good ‘sound’ analysis,” she says, to the point that if concerts are allowed, a decibel meter should be on hand to make sure things don’t get too loud.

Revelle also says she’ll be proposing a special parking zone for the area, where only neighboring residents could park during concerts, and also during basketball games at nearby Welsh-Ryan Arena.

She also expects the city to hire a financial consultant to evaluate the economic impact of the new stadium and potential concerts.

An independent study commissioned by the university says ten full-capacity, 35,000 seat concerts a year (the study did not consider 12), plus several smaller non-football events, could net the area an additional $35 million in economic impact annually.

Direct and indirect tax revenue to the city, the study says, would jump from $1.4 million in 2021 to $5 million yearly by 2031.

The economic impact of the actual stadium construction, the study says, is $659 on Evanston alone.

In a report regarding this study, Northwestern says, “the approach taken by this analysis is purposely conservative.”

However, Revelle still wants a separate study done for the city, because “we don’t want to make a decision on the stadium dazzled by numbers that are unrealistic.”

There are still plenty of “what-ifs” to be answered before council votes on the stadium and the concerts.

For one thing, it’s still uncertain how many concerts NU would actually have.

While the school says it wants up to 12, officials have also stated that some of the concerts could be at the basketball arena, which is much smaller and, of course, has a roof so sound won’t carry outdoors.

Plus, not all outdoor stadium concerts would automatically be full capacity crowds.

Revelle says that while some Ryan Field neighbors are absolutely opposed to any concerts, there are others who are enthusiastic about more things to do in the community.

The alder says at this point, she’s not committing to a “yes” or “no” vote on the stadium and the concerts.

Right now, Revelle says “my role is to help residents get as much information as possible” and help guide her vote once NU comes back with more concert specifics.

That way, Revelle notes, if the stadium with at least some concerts is OK’d, the neighborhood will get as much protection from noise, parking and traffic concerns as possible.

She’s holding a fourth virtual meeting about the stadium on Jan. 19. The topic for that session is Northwestern’s desire to allow general admission alcohol sales at the new football field.

Assuming all of the many questions and issues can be resolved, the current Ryan Field will be torn down after the upcoming football season, with the new stadium opening in 2026.

Where the Wildcats will play in 2024 and 2025 is, like a high, booming punt, still up in the air.