Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) told residents at a Ryan Field meeting Thursday night that she and the city manager agree that the city needs to do “an independent look” at the economic impact of rebuilding the stadium.

Northwestern University officials say adding a dozen concerts or other special events each year at the new stadium would generate over $3 million a year in new tax revenue for the city.

Top NU officials to discuss stadium plans Monday The Rev. Michael Nabors of Second Baptist Church says NU President Michael Schill and Athletic Director Derrick Gragg will discuss Ryan Field plans at the church at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, with a question and answer session to follow. The church is located at 1717 Benson Ave. in Evanston.

And they say that given the relatively small slice of concert revenue retained by venue operators, the university itself would only see $2 million to $3 million a year in net revenue from hosting non-football events at the field.

Luke Figora, the university’s vice president of operations, said that given the potential additional benefits, using the stadium only for seven football games a year would be wasteful.

Much of Thursday night’s meeting was devoted to discussing how the city handles game day traffic at the stadium now — and plans for handling traffic from potential future events. Scott Sophier.

Evanston Police Sgt. Scott Sophier, who heads the department’s traffic unit said the city has 30 to 37 officers and non-sworn personnel working traffic details on game days.

Police, he said, are at every corner in the stadium area and additional officers work the stadium parking lots and supplement NU police and the university’s contract security detail at the stadium.

The city police are all working overtime details on their days off, Sophier said, and the cost is covered by the university. Stars on this map provided by the university’s traffic consultant show where officers are stationed for traffic control on game days.

“2022 was by far the best season operationally,” Sophier added, with “no arrests and no calls for any sort of physical violence” before, during or after the games.

Peter Lemmon, a traffic engineer with the Kimley Horn consulting firm hired by the university, said he has lived in northwest Evanston for 20 years near Willard Elementary School.

“Central Street generally functions pretty well” on game days, Lemmon said, but he said there are opportunities to improve parking signage, to establish better pickup and dropoff locations for services like Uber and Lyft and improve pedestrian infrastructure so people are less likely to stray off the sidewalks and onto the roadway. Peter Lemmon.

He also said the university has started a conversation with Metra about setting up an arrangement like what the rail line has with Ravinia — in which the price of train rides is bundled into concert ticket prices.

“That’s a relatively new program, Lemmon said, “and I understand both Metra and Ravinia are really happy with it.”