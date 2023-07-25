Residents of nearby buildings were evacuated Tuesday morning after a construction crew ruptured a gas line on Dobson Street just east of Ridge Avenue.

Evanston fire crews responding to the scene blocked northbound traffic on Ridge as workers from Nicor Gas attempted to repair the break in the gas line.

The construction crews, working on a street repaving project, reportedly were using a concrete saw along the curb line in the 800 block of Dobson when they ruptured the high pressure gas line.

In addition to evacuating residents, electric power has been cut to nearby buildings on Dobson and Brummel streets and on Ridge Avenue because of the high level of gas fumes in the area.

City officials say it may be midafternoon before the gas leak is repaired and they’re asking residents to avoid the area from Ridge east to Custer Avenue from Howard Street to Brummel until then.

Update 10:28 a.m.: Fire officials report Nicor crews have been able to stop the gas leak. Most emergency vehicles are leaving the scene. No immediate word on how soon residents will be able to return to their homes.