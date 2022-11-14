A man was robbed of $200 in cash at gunpoint and struck twice in the head in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue early Sunday. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

300 Sherman

Some $200 in cash was taken in an armed robbery that took place around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue. The victim, a 33-year-old man from Chicago, was struck in the head twice by the offender, but refused medical treatment. The offender fled on foot after the incident.

BATTERY

1818 Brown

Dexter T. Davis, 29, of 1818 Brown Ave., was arrested at that address at 1:09 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

1500 Cleveland

Jewelry and alcohol were among items taken in a burglary in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street between 12:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. Friday.

600 Florence

A burglar, who gained entrance to a home in the 600 block of Florence Avenue by forcing open a door between 4:30 p.m. and 9:13 p.m. Friday, stole cash.

3300 Central

Furniture was taken from a garage in the 3300 block of Central Avenue between 3 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

300 Howard

Electronics were stolen from a business in the 300 block of Howard Street between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:55 a.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI

600 Brummel

Graffiti written in markers was discovered on the street in the 600 block of Brummel Street at 11:18 a.m. Friday.

OTHER

1600 Dodge

Rashaun Albert Watkins, 18, of 4849 Lee St., Skokie, was arrested at 1600 Dodge Ave. at 9:54 a.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

SHOTS HEARD

2000 Oakton.

Gunshots were reported in the 2000 block of Oakton Street at 3:28 a.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

2200 Asbury

Gunshots were reported in the 2200 block of Asbury Avenue at 11:27 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Colfax at Sherman

Gunshots were reported at Colfax Street and Sherman Avenue at 5:27 a.m. Saturday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Jackson at Foster

Gunshots were reported at Jackson Avenue and Foster Street at 9:34 p.m. Friday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1200 Chicago

A blue 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue around 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

100 Grey

A package was taken from a residence in the 100 block of Grey Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 5.

2000 Sherman

A package was taken from a residence in the 2000 block of Sherman Avenue between 10:20 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

500 Sheridan

A black specialized Rockhopper bicycle was taken from the storage area of a residence in the 500 block of Sheridan Road between Sept. 18 and Oct. 15.

2400 Howard

Cosmetic merchandise was taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 10:22 p.m. Saturday.

2200 Oakton

Food items were stolen from the Aldi grocery store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

1600 Sherman

Clothing was taken from Gearhead Outfitters clothing store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue at 1:40 p.m. Friday.

1600 Chicago

A theft was attempted at the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

2100 Green Bay

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road at 6:27 p.m. Saturday.

TRAFFIC

220 Dodge

Abel Coronel Rodriguez, 30, of 7300 N. Paulina Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 220 Dodge Ave. at 10:24 p.m. Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

