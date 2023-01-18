A grocery clerk was injured when a thief stole cigars at a discount food store in the 1600 block of Emerson Street. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

1600 Emerson

A robber caused a cut on the head of a clerk in the Babylon Discount Food store as he hit the 56-year-old man with a bottle and then fled with stolen cigars at about 11 a.m. Sunday. The injuries were minor, and the clerk refused medical treatment.

BATTERY

720 Oakton

Iliana E. Lazar, 30, of 720 Oakton St., was arrested at that address at 12:15 a.m. Sunday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

1500 Florence

A suspect entered a home in the 1500 block of Florence Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, where property was damaged and electronics were taken.

1100 Noyes

A malfunctioning lock on the garage of a residence in the 1100 block of Noyes Street enabled entry by a burglar, who took a bicycle between 8 p.m. Friday and 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

2100 Dewey

An unlocked 2008 Nissan in the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue was entered by a burglar who took tools from the vehicle between 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 and 9 a.m. the following day.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1000 Davis

Someone knocked over displays at a restaurant in the 1000 block of Davis Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

1600 Hinman

Door glass was found broken at a home in the 1600 block of Hinman Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

1900 Asbury

The front door glass of a residence in the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue was damaged between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:50 a.m. Friday.

Church at Dodge

A ride-share 2015 Toyota was damaged by a passenger at Church Street and Dodge Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Friday.

100 Clyde

A fuel tank was damaged on a Jeep in the 1100 block of Clyde Avenue at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

GRAFFITI

500 Ridge

Graffiti was discovered spray-painted at a park in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue at 6:38 p.m. Friday.

800 Davis

Graffiti was discovered spray-painted on government property in the 800 block of Davis Street at 9:22 a.m. Saturday.

1100 Emerson

Graffiti was discovered on the doors of a business in the 1100 block of Emerson Street at 8 p.m. Sunday.

900 Colfax

Graffiti was discovered painted on a traffic box on Chicago Transit Authority property in the 900 block of Colfax Street at 9:20 a.m. Monday.

600 Howard

Spray-painted graffiti was discovered on the street in the 600 block of Howard Street at midnight Monday.

OTHER

1701 Main

Jasmine D. Gray, 32, of 7669 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, was arrested at 1701 Main St. at 3:24 p.m. Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct.

SHOTS HEARD

Isabella at Girard

Gunshots were reported at Isabella Street and Girard Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

700 Church

A wallet and credit cards were taken from the employee area of a restaurant in the 700 block of Church Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

1100 Church

Personal items were taken from a residence in the 1100 block of Church Street between 9 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 8:08 a.m. Friday.

3000 Central

A bicycle was taken from the yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Central Street between 4 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

800 Emerson

Someone tried unsuccessfully to steal a 2018 Jeep from a garage in the 800 block of Emerson Street by damaging the steering column between noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday.

2200 Maple

A blue 2022 Kia Sportage was stolen from the 2200 block of Maple Avenue between 8:55 p.m. Monday and 8:33 a.m. Tuesday.

1700 Payne

A computer was taken from a residence in the 1700 block of Payne Street between 11:20 p.m. Monday and 7:23 a.m. Tuesday.

600 Mulford

A package was taken from a residence in the 600 block of Mulford Street on Monday between noon and 2:30 p.m.

600 Chicago

Household items were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

1600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

1600 Sherman

Household items were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

1900 Dempster

Alcoholic products were taken from the Valli Produce store in the 1900 block of Dempster Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

3300 Central

Alcoholic products were taken from the CVS Pharmacy in the 3300 block of Central Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC

1454 Elmwood

Marina Cruz, 41, of 5620 Santa Barbara, Hanover Park, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 11:12 p.m. Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

Sherman at Emerson

Armando P. Garcia, 42, of 6500 N. Leavitt St., Chicago, was arrested at Sherman Avenue and Emerson Street at 8:05 p.m. Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

900 Dodge

Mark L. Printis, 61, of 2037 Oakton St., was arrested at 900 Dodge Ave. at 8:45 p.m. Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

1600 Foster

Dwayne W. Lucas, 34, of 8141 S. Burnham Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1600 Foster St. at 8:35 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: