ROBBERY

1000 Central

A 59-year-old woman was approached by two subjects in a car at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Central Street and demanded her belongings. They took her purse.

ASSAULT

1936 Wesley

Shiquan R. Jones, 30, of 1936 Wesley Ave., was arrested at that address at 11:05 a.m. on Jan. 17 and charged with assault.

BATTERY

901 Ridge

Stacey Fernandez, 28, address unknown, was arrested at 901 Ridge Ave. at 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 10 and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

800 South Boulevard

A burglar entered an unlocked 2023 Ford in the 800 block of South Boulevard around 8 p.m. Sunday and took the garage opener.

700 Milburn

Someone entered a residence in the 700 block of Milburn Street by kicking in the rear door between midnight and 12:43 p.m. Friday and stole some collectable items.

100 Callan

A subject used a garage opener to enter the garage of a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday and took miscellaneous items.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1300 Dodge

Kecha D. Jackson, 38, of 6000 N. Kenmore Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1300 Dodge Ave. at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and charged with criminal damage to property.

1454 Ashland

Anthony R. Nunez, 25, of 6310 Roscoe Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1454 Ashland Ave. at 5:06 a.m. Sunday and charged with criminal damage to property.

DRUGS

1211 Wesley

Diego D. Coronel, 18, of 8727 Ridgeway Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 1211 Wesley Ave. at 10:50 a.m. Saturday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

GRAFFITI

700 Howard

Graffiti was discovered on the side of a convenience store in the 700 block of Howard Street at 11:24 a.m. Friday.

OTHER

2008 Dempster

Anthony Walter Campisano, 43, of 4601 W. Touhy Ave., Lincolnwood, was arrested at 2008 Dempster St. at 10:16 a.m. Sunday and charged with violation of an order of protection.

THEFT

500 Hinman

A 2020 Ford Escape was stolen from the 500 block of Hinman Avenue between 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday by someone using a key left inside. The vehicle was recovered later in Evanston.

A 2020 Ford Escape was stolen from the 500 block of Hinman Avenue between 7 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Monday that was recovered later in Chicago.

700 Colfax

A black 2016 Audi was stolen from the 700 block of Colfax Street between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:24 a.m. Friday.

1600 Payne

A red 2014 Ford Fusion was stolen from the 1600 block of Payne Street when it was left running with the keys inside around 9 a.m. Friday.

100 Asbury

A license plate was removed from a vehicle in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

2400 Main

Wheels and tires were removed from a 2013 Toyota in the 2400 block of Main Street between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.

2400 Howard

Medication and food items were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

500 Main

Cash was removed from the tip jar of a restaurant in the 500 block of Main Street at 2:44 p.m. Saturday.

700 Howard

Cash was removed from the tip jar of a restaurant in the 700 block of Howard Street at 7:55 p.m. Saturday.

800 Washington

Personal items were taken from a residence in the 800 block of Washington Street between Dec. 28 and Jan. 21.

1800 Oak

Food items that had been delivered to a residence in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue were taken around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

2300 Noyes

A package was taken from a residence in the 2300 block of Noyes Court around noon on Wednesday.

1900 Asbury

A red recumbent bicycle was taken from a secured storage unit of a residence in the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue between Jan. 15 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

300 Ridge

A cell phone was taken from someone at the AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital, in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, between 5:33 a.m. and 6:52 a.m. Tuesday.

TRAFFIC

Madison at Ridge

Danny Alejandre, 33, of 3530 S. 58th Ave., Cicero, was arrested at Madison Street and Ridge Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

