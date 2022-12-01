A robbery suspect who allegedly ran over a victim’s foot when she fell out of his car in the McDonald’s Restaurant parking lot on Dempster Street was unsuccessful in trying to take her purse. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

2100 Dempster

Two women in their early Twenties and two men who had established contact with them on Facebook Messenger and met Thursday in person in Skokie, drove in one of the suspect’s cars to the McDonald’s Restaurant in the 2100 block of Dempster, where they had an altercation. One of the men tried to take the purse of one of the women, according to the police report, but the other woman grabbed the purse and fell out of the car in the McDonald’s parking lot at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Both women were taken to Evanston Hospital, where one was treated for a foot injury that occurred when she was run over by the suspect’s car.

BATTERY

1305 Pitner

Frederick Pigram, 30, of 2910 W. Harrison St., Chicago, was arrested at 1305 Pitner Ave. at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

1400 Oakton

A burglar entered a residence in the 1400 block of Oakton Street at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday and took tools and equipment.

800 Mulford

A burglar gained entry to an unsecured residence in the 800 block of Mulford Street between Nov. 17 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 24 and took a bag and its contents.

2200 Dodge

A burglar entered a garage in the 2200 block of Dodge Avenue between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 14 and stole a 2004 Honda.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1300 Pitner

A vehicle was damaged in the 1300 block of Pitner Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

1700 Hovland

Someone broke the drivers side window of a 2012 Dodge in the 1700 block of Hovland Court between 8 p.m. Friday and 7:24 a.m. Saturday.

800 Case

A vehicle was damaged with spray paint between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Case Street.

1000 Howard

The exterior mirrors of a 2013 Honda were broken off in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Howard Street around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2006 Toyota was dented in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Howard Street between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Windows of a community center in the 1000 block of Howard Street were shattered using cinder blocks around midnight Wednesday.

600 Howard

Appliances were found damaged in an alley in the 600 block of Howard Street at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

GRAFFITI

800 Main

Graffiti was discovered painted on the wall of a commercial establishment in the 800 block of Main Street at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday.

OTHER

715 Lincoln

Lamar A. McNeil, 21, of 715 Lincoln St., was arrested at that address at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday and charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT

400 Greenwood

A suspect attempted to steal a 2013 Hyundai in the 400 block of Greenwood Street by forcing entry by breaking a window. The attempt was unsuccessful, although the steering column was damaged in the incident, which occurred between 9 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. the following morning.

1600 Dodge

A secured orange Trek bicycle was reported stolen at Evanston Township High School between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

2400 Lake

A blue Krusher mountain bicycle was stolen from a yard in the 2400 block of Lake Street between 4 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

TRAFFIC

Church and Oak

Gilbert Burgess, 50, of 1790 W. Estes Ave., Chicago, was arrested at Church Street and Oak Avenue at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

