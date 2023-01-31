A freshman at Evanston Township High School was robbed of his air pods. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY
1600 Dodge
A 14-year-old freshman at Evanston Township High School was robbed of his Apple air pods during regular school hours on Friday.

BURGLARY
700 Seward
A purse and its contents were removed from an unlocked 2018 Hyundai in the 700 block of Seward Street between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday.

1800 Asbury
Someone took jewelry and antiques from a residence in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue after forcing their way in by breaking the front door glass around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
800 Judson
A mailbox was removed from the wall at a residence in the 800 block of Judson Avenue between 6 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Monday.

1501 Sherman
Dino D. Romanazzi, 50, of 1458 Chicago Ave., was arrested at 1501 Sherman Ave. at 4:29 a.m. Tuesday and charged with criminal damage to property.

GRAFFITI
Chicago at Greenleaf
Graffiti in black spray paint was discovered at Chicago Avenue and Greenleaf Street at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

1600 Dempster
Graffiti in black spray paint was discovered in the 1600 block of Dempster Street at 9:41 a.m. Monday.

THEFT
1700 Wesley
An unsecured bicycle was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 1700 block of Wesley Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

200 Elmwood
Someone attempted to steal a 2016 Kia by breaking a window and peeling the steering column around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

2400 Howard
Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

1600 Chicago
Alcoholic and food items were taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC
300 Barton
Alexis L. Robinson, 27, of 1420 Brummel St., was arrested at 300 Barton Ave. at 8:38 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

