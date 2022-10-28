A 32-year-old Chicago man was left battered and robbed at Grey Park, in the 900 block of Ridge Avenue, after an altercation that left him with a lacerated lip. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

900 Ridge

A robbery occurred at 1:19 p.m. Thursday at Grey Park, in the 900 block of Ridge Avenue. The victim, a 32-year-old Chicago man, suffered a lacerated lip that did not require hospitalization. Taken by the suspect was a small amount of cash and a pocket knife.

200 Lee

A wallet and its contents were taken when a burglar gained entry to an unlocked 2015 Toyota in the 200 block of Lee Street between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday.

BURGLARY

700 Howard

Someone gained entry to a storage shed at the Good to Go Jamaican Restaurant in the 700 block of Howard Street between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. A number of cleaning supplies were found missing.

SHOTS HEARD

Greenwood at Fowler

Gunshots were reported at Greenwood Street and Fowler Avenue at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1900 Dempster

A secured bicycle was stolen from the 1900 block of Dempster Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

1900 Green Bay

A bicycle was stolen from the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Green Bay Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

