Evanston Police say a 30-year-old Rogers Park woman is facing a felony hate crime charge for writing antisemitic graffiti on a building in the 600 block of Oakton Street.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says Mariana Lynch, of 7349 N. Sheridan Road, admitted to detectives after her arrest to having written the graffiti and to its antisemitic intent.

Glew says the graffiti included the number 88, which is said to be a white supremacist numerical code for Heil Hitler, derived from “H” being the eighth letter of the alphabet.

He says there was also surveillance video that connected Lynch to the incident.

Lynch, who was taken into custody early Monday morning when officers spotted her at the Davis Street CTA station, has also been charged with several other criminal damage to property incidents at various locations in south Evanston.

Other arrests reported in Friday’s Crime Bulletin include ones for child endangerment, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.