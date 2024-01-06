Evanston police say a 52-year-old Rogers Park woman is facing aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges after threatening another customer at a Howard Street restaurant.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the incident happened about 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day when Kellie Edwards-Lawrence got into a dispute with another customer while both were placing orders at the McDonald’s at 1117 Howard St.

Edwards-Lawrence reportedly threatened to shoot the other customer, who then pushed Edwards-Lawrence before fleeing the restaurant.

Out in the parking lot, Glew says, the altercation continued with Edwards-Lawrence and two male associates threatening the victim, who then produced two knives in an effort to thwart what he believed could be an attack.

Then, Glew says, Edwards-Lawrence went to her car to retrieve and load a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim with it.

By the time police arrived, Glew says, the gun had been returned to the car, where the officers saw it in plain view. Officers detained Edwards-Lawrence and transported her to the station.

They had the car towed, got a search warrant, and, Glew says, recovered the gun, a black Lorcin 9mm handgun, and a loaded magazine from the car.

Edwards-Lawrence, Glew say, gave police a false name in an effort to conceal that she had an out-of-state arrest warrant, and she didn’t have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

The state’s attorney’s office approved two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a felony count of obstruction of justice for providing the false name as well as a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Skokie courthouse.