Roycemore School’s Robert Eisner Distinguished Scholar Program awards academic excellence and recognizes up to three outstanding students with a full-tuition scholarship.

The school, described as the most diverse private high school in the state by Niche.com, seeks applications from current 8th and 9th grade students for the program.

The application deadline for the 2024-25 academic year is Dec. 15, 2023.

For more information, contact Angela Peters Murphy, director of admissions and financial aid, at amurphy@roycemoreschool.org or 847-866-6055 or download an application from the school website.

The Eisner Distinguished Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence, civic engagement, and leadership abilities. The scholarship is applicable for up to four years based on a student’s commitment to their education and community while maintaining a 3.0-grade point average.

To qualify, a student must score at the 90th percentile or better on the total math and/or total verbal sections of a nationally normed, standardized achievement test and have a superior academic record.

A long-time Evanston resident, Robert Eisner was a notable economist who advised presidents, governments and the educational community.

He was a supporter of Roycemore School, and the Robert Eisner Distinguished Scholar Program was established in his memory.