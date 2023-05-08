Evanston’s City Council Monday night is scheduled to select a consultant to conduct an independent economic impact study of Northwestern University’s plans to rebuild its football stadium.
In a memo to the council, Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak says the $78,500 contract with C.H. Johnson Consulting, Inc. of Chicago is designed to determine whether concerts and other events are needed to make the $800 million stadium project economically feasible and what the local economic and transportation impacts would be of such events.
Seven consulting firms responded to the city’s request for proposals for the project. Six were deemed responsive by city reviewers and, while two firms offered lower-cost proposals, the reviewers concluded C.H. Johnson best met the qualifications and approach to the project that the city was seeking.
The consulting firm has proposed a 12-week scheduled for completing its work.
Zalmezak says staff two weeks from now will seek council approval for a separate community engagement consultant to get public response to the study’s results before the Council has to vote on the school’s plans for rebuilding the nearly century-old Ryan Field.
The university has prepared extensive studies supporting the new stadium project, but residents near the stadium who oppose holding additional large-scale events at the athletic complex on Central Street have challenged the university’s forecasts.
If they build the stadium, they will need concerts and other events to make the stadium economically feasible. I just saved Evanston $78,000!
If they don’t build the stadium, they won’t need concerts and other events as the stadium is built and paid for.
The question is whether NU (a non-profit) can infringe on neighbors who purchased their homes in good faith with an understanding of 6 football games a year to make an odd vanity project “maybe” economically viable.
This economic impact study is a classic waste of taxpayer dollars.
Knowing that the Bears are going to Arlington Heights, there is Soldier Field, Ravinia, Wrigley Field for concert events, I don’t even believe there is a market or need for yet another stadium. The only ones who will profit by this will be those who build the stadium. Everyone else will lose in the transaction.
This is a very weird vanity project for Mr. Ryan that Northwestern shouldn’t be involved in.
You are absolutely correct. Ryan is in the process of corrupting NU with his vanity project. His indoor practice field, when there is already one at Ryan Field, destroyed a critical part of the lake front. And now this project, that needs to be funded by turning north Evanston into a Wrigley Field type entertainment complex, overrun by 35,000 people on a Summer evening multiple times a summer, will destroy Evanston, and it violates the understanding that home owners, for the past 100 years, had when they purchased their homes. And on top of this, most students don’t see the point of this project. Many do not come to football games except when they are first year students, and they are forced to as part of new student week.
I hope the “community engagement” proposal includes seeking input from across Evanston, not only nearby neighbors. Thousands of verified Evanston residents have signed a petition indicating their support for the benefits of this project and concerts; their voices should be heard, too. The recent Evanston Thrives report, sponsored by City Council, calls for entertainment as a catalyst to revive Evanston.
I question why the City needs to spend $78,000 to figure out how it can profit from an investment that requires ZERO tax dollars. It seems that these funds might be better used in many other worthwhile ways.
Susan, can you share this petition of thousands of residents?
I agree that this is a waste of tax payer money! NU can decide about the economic feasibility. We shouldn’t be held hostage to their desire for additional revenue. We need to understand what the impact will be on the surrounding area without NU’s biased studies. That’s what we should be studying.
