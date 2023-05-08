Evanston’s City Council Monday night is scheduled to select a consultant to conduct an independent economic impact study of Northwestern University’s plans to rebuild its football stadium.

In a memo to the council, Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak says the $78,500 contract with C.H. Johnson Consulting, Inc. of Chicago is designed to determine whether concerts and other events are needed to make the $800 million stadium project economically feasible and what the local economic and transportation impacts would be of such events. A rendering of the proposed new Ryan Field.

Seven consulting firms responded to the city’s request for proposals for the project. Six were deemed responsive by city reviewers and, while two firms offered lower-cost proposals, the reviewers concluded C.H. Johnson best met the qualifications and approach to the project that the city was seeking.

The consulting firm has proposed a 12-week scheduled for completing its work.

Zalmezak says staff two weeks from now will seek council approval for a separate community engagement consultant to get public response to the study’s results before the Council has to vote on the school’s plans for rebuilding the nearly century-old Ryan Field.

The university has prepared extensive studies supporting the new stadium project, but residents near the stadium who oppose holding additional large-scale events at the athletic complex on Central Street have challenged the university’s forecasts.