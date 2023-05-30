Evanston’s Human Services Committee next week is scheduled to consider an ordinance that would require safe storage of firearms.

The measure, proposed by Mayor Daniel Biss, would make it illegal to have a gun in a home unless it is secured with an engaged trigger or cable lock or is stored in a locked container or gun room.

It would also be illegal to allow the key or combination to the security device to be readily available to a person not authorized to have the gun or to leave a secured handgun unattended in a vehicle within view of persons outside of it.

Fines under the measure would range from $1,000 to $2,000.

The ordinance would also create a private cause of action for a negligence suit against a gun owner by any person injured by an improperly stored weapon.

The proposed ordinance has already won the support of four council members — Krissie Harris (2nd), Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), Devon Reid (8th) and Juan Geracaris (9th).

On the state level, a somewhat similar measure was proposed in the Illinois legislature in 2019, but died in the House Rules Committee at the end of the legislative session.

While Illinois is considered by the Everytown for Gun Safety organization to have the 7th strongest gun laws in the nation overall, it now has only a rather limited measure penalizing access to guns by children under the age of 14.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that about one-third of American children live in homes with firearms and that in 43% of those homes at least one gun is unlocked.

Bullet Points, a state-funded project of the Firearm Violence Research Center at the University of California Davis reviewed four types of safe storage devices. It says cable locks are the least expensive locking device, but that they can easily be cut by a thief or determined user.